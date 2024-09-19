Joint Parliamentary Committee Examines Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 Amid Diverse Opinions

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 convened at the Parliament Library Building on Thursday. Chaired by Jagdambika Pal, the session saw attended by notable members like Asaduddin Owaisi.

Key experts, including Prof. Faizan Mustafa, Vice Chancellor of Chanakya National Law University, and representatives from the Pasmanda Muslim Mahaaz and All India Muslim Personal Law Board, presented their views. A subsequent meeting on September 20 will welcome insights from the All India Sajjadanashin Council, Ajmer; Muslim Rashtriya Manch, Delhi; and Bharat First, Delhi.

The earlier scheduled meeting on September 18 was postponed due to Ganesh Chaturthi and Eid-e-Milad. Addressing the press, Pal stated that the meetings on 19 and 20 September would proceed as planned.

During a session on September 6, senior ASI officials presented to the committee. Stakeholders like the Zakat Foundation of India and the Telangana Waqf Board shared their opinions on the bill.

On September 13, Muslim Social Workers and Islamic Scholars expressed their support for the government, dismissing claims that the bill threatens Muslim property. Mufti Wajahat Qasmi urged reading the bill thoroughly, arguing that it is unfair to assume the government's intentions are hostile.

(With inputs from agencies.)