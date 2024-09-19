India's Rice Boom: A Bumper Harvest Despite Flood Challenges

India's rice production is projected to outstrip last year's yield, despite facing severe weather challenges such as heavy rains and floods, according to Agricultural Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

As inventories swell, the country is contemplating lifting restrictions on non-basmati rice exports to manage the surplus. The optimism is bolstered by expectations of a robust upcoming harvest in the coming weeks.

India remains the world's largest exporter of rice, and these developments could stabilize both domestic and international markets, providing significant benefits to farmers and the agricultural sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)