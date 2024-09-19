Government to Unveil MSP Committee Report and Launch Farming Initiatives

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday revealed that the government will soon release the report from the committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. This committee was set up after the rollback of the three controversial farm laws.

Chouhan announced new initiatives aimed at modernizing agriculture and engaging farmers during a press briefing marking the first 100 days of the Modi 3.0 government. The 'Adhunik Krishi Choupal' program, featuring scientists sharing agricultural innovations, will air on Doordarshan and All India Radio starting in October.

In weekly interactions called 'Kisan Samvad', the minister will meet with farmers and agricultural leaders. Speaking on genetically modified (GM) cotton technology pending regulatory approval, he stressed the sensitivity of the topic and the need for wider consultations before approval.

The MSP committee, led by former agriculture secretary Sanjay Agrawal, has conducted over two dozen meetings and workshops. Established in July 2022, its mandates include making MSP more effective and transparent, promoting natural farming, and adapting crop patterns to suit the country's needs.

Chouhan outlined a three-pronged strategy to boost farm output: timely supply of affordable crop inputs, enhancing farmers' income, and ensuring fair prices. To combat climate change, 109 high-yielding, climate-resilient crop varieties have been released. The government has also urged states to pre-submit seed requirements for the upcoming rabi season to avoid delays.

Fertilizer affordability has been a key focus, with the Cabinet approving subsidies for non-urea fertilizers. The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana remains a cornerstone of the government's crop insurance policy, and the PM-KISAN program continues to provide Rs 6,000 annually to eligible farmers. The government has increased MSP for kharif crops and sustained its commitment to the PM-AASHA scheme to stabilize prices and increase farmers' income.

