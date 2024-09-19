Left Menu

Bank of England Holds Steady on Interest Rates Amid Inflation Concerns

The Bank of England has maintained its main interest rate at 5%, despite a significant cut from the US Federal Reserve. This decision reflects ongoing concerns about inflation, especially in the services sector. Inflation in the UK stayed at 2.2% in August, above the bank's target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 16:38 IST
Bank of England Holds Steady on Interest Rates Amid Inflation Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Bank of England has decided to keep its primary interest rate unchanged at 5%, even as the US Federal Reserve made a notable cut, marking its first since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than four years ago.

This decision, widely anticipated, comes amid continued worries about inflation within the bank's monetary policy committee, particularly the persistently high levels in the critical services sector, which constitutes approximately 80% of the British economy.

On Wednesday, data revealed that UK inflation remained steady at an annual rate of 2.2% in August, still higher than the bank's target.

Last month, the bank cut interest rates for the first time since the pandemic, and another reduction is expected at its next meeting in November, especially since it will have access to the government's budget details on October 30.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve reduced its main interest rate by half a percentage point to about 4.8%, down from a 20-year high of 5.3%, held for the past 14 months. The Fed also indicated that further cuts are likely in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024