Sellwin Traders Ltd Enters MoU for $2M Blockchain Project and Strategic Investments

Sellwin Traders Ltd has entered a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Secorbit FZCO to develop a $2 million blockchain-based tokenization platform. This initiative will facilitate the tokenization of equities, bonds, and other real-world assets, enhancing scalability, security, and integration with existing financial ecosystems.

Additionally, Sellwin anticipates over Rs. 30 crore in revenue from supplying agro products to SDF Productions, which will distribute these goods in Indian and international markets. On 19th July 2024, the board approved acquiring a 51% stake in SDF Productions, aiming to expand market reach and integrate supply chains.

The company also announced plans to invest Rs. 200 million in Shah Metacorp Ltd. This investment aligns with Sellwin's long-term growth strategy, bolstering Shah Metacorp's production capacity and market exploration. Notably, Sellwin reported a 66% revenue increase to Rs. 16.63 crore for Q1 FY25, highlighting strong financial performance.

