Sellwin Traders Ltd Enters MoU for $2M Blockchain Project and Strategic Investments

Sellwin Traders Ltd has signed an MoU with Secorbit FZCO for a $2 million blockchain platform project. The company expects Rs. 30 crore revenue from an arrangement with SDF Productions. They also plan various investments including a 51% stake in SDF Productions and a Rs. 200 million in Shah Metacorp Ltd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 17:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sellwin Traders Ltd has entered a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Secorbit FZCO to develop a $2 million blockchain-based tokenization platform. This initiative will facilitate the tokenization of equities, bonds, and other real-world assets, enhancing scalability, security, and integration with existing financial ecosystems.

Additionally, Sellwin anticipates over Rs. 30 crore in revenue from supplying agro products to SDF Productions, which will distribute these goods in Indian and international markets. On 19th July 2024, the board approved acquiring a 51% stake in SDF Productions, aiming to expand market reach and integrate supply chains.

The company also announced plans to invest Rs. 200 million in Shah Metacorp Ltd. This investment aligns with Sellwin's long-term growth strategy, bolstering Shah Metacorp's production capacity and market exploration. Notably, Sellwin reported a 66% revenue increase to Rs. 16.63 crore for Q1 FY25, highlighting strong financial performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda's Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

