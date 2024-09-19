Govt Pushes Forward Maternal Support Grant Policy for Vulnerable Pregnant Women

The South African government remains steadfast in its commitment to building a better country for all citizens, a vision long championed by former President Nelson Mandela. Among the many social initiatives, the Maternal Support Grant (MSG) has gained significant attention as a critical step in addressing vulnerabilities faced by pregnant women.

Last week, two key developments in social assistance emerged: the introduction of the MSG and the controversy surrounding a reported R4 billion underspending by the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA). While the latter issue is currently under legal scrutiny, the focus remains on the progress of the MSG Draft Policy, which has been in development since 2012.

The Department of Social Development initiated the idea of a maternity benefit for vulnerable pregnant women after commissioning a feasibility study in 2012. This study was designed to explore state support options for pregnant women unable to care for themselves, aligning with the constitutional provision for access to social security (Section 27, 1(c)).

An Interdepartmental Task Team (IDTT), led by the departments of Health and Social Development and including SASSA, Basic Education, and others, was formed to further develop the policy. The initiative also received technical support from national and international organizations, with a special focus on reducing stunting in children.

In 2015, a workshop acknowledged the variety of pregnancy-related services offered by different government departments. The conclusion was clear: there was a need for integration, which led to the formation of the task team and, ultimately, the MSG Draft Policy.

The policy’s main objective is to provide comprehensive support to vulnerable pregnant women, improving the health and wellbeing of both the mothers and their unborn children. The policy links services from the first trimester of pregnancy through the first 1,000 days of a child’s life. Additionally, it is expected to aid in registering all births within 30 days, supporting the Department of Home Affairs in this crucial effort.

Policy development is a complex process, and the MSG is no exception. Extensive consultations were held with government departments, civil society, organized labor, and potential beneficiaries. Between May 2022 and March 2023, a total of 27 consultations took place across the country.

The draft policy has since received approval from the Social Protection, Community, and Human Development Cluster, and is set to be tabled in Cabinet for consideration and public comment. Once approved for public consultation, all interested parties will be encouraged to provide feedback, with the aim of strengthening child protection services, particularly within the first 1,000 days of life.

Lumka Oliphant, Acting Deputy Director-General for Corporate Support Services at the Department of Social Development, emphasized the importance of continued dialogue and input as the policy progresses through the final stages of approval. The government remains committed to addressing the challenges faced by vulnerable populations through targeted social support initiatives like the MSG.