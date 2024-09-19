Left Menu

Egypt Plans to Restore Normal Gas Production by Next Summer

Egypt aims to resume normal natural gas production by next summer, according to Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. The government is addressing arrears with production companies, with $1.5 billion set aside for payments. Efforts to stabilize electricity supply are ongoing, including an Egypt-Saudi power grid link projected for 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:46 IST
Egypt Plans to Restore Normal Gas Production by Next Summer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Egypt aims to restore normal production at its natural gas fields by next summer, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Thursday, signaling the government is moving to settle its arrears with production companies.

Madbouly told a news conference that production had fallen because of the arrears, but did not disclose the amount owed nor when it might be repaid. In March, sources informed Reuters that the government had earmarked up to $1.5 billion for payments to foreign oil and gas companies operating in the country. The arrears accumulated during a prolonged foreign currency shortage that has now eased.

Egypt has been dealing with power shortages due to high demand for cooling systems in the summer. Most of the country's electricity is generated from burning natural gas. The government halted power cuts, known as load-shedding, in July after receiving some natural gas shipments.

"Electricity load-shedding won't return," Madbouly assured, noting the government had allocated $2.5 billion to ensure stable supply. He also mentioned plans to activate an Egypt-Saudi power grid link in a first phase by the summer of 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024