Former Principal's Medical License Revoked Amidst Major Scandal at RG Kar Medical College

The West Bengal Medical Council on Thursday revoked the medical practitioner registration of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. This action follows Ghosh's arrest in connection with a rape-murder case and alleged financial irregularities at the college.

In an official notice, the Medical Council stated, 'In view of non-receipt of any explanation from you even after the lapse of 13 days in response to the 'Show Cause Notice' issued by this Council, your name is removed from the Register of Registered Medical Practitioner effective September 19, 2024.' The revocation aligns with provisions in the Bengal Medical Act, 1914 and the Code of Medical Ethics.

Earlier this month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a search operation at Ghosh's residence in Kolkata as part of a money laundering investigation related to the financial irregularities case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also actively involved, having remanded Ghosh and three others to judicial custody until September 23. This investigation follows a Calcutta High Court directive to probe alleged corruption at the institution, which intensified after the August 26 polygraph tests linked to the rape-murder case of a woman trainee doctor found dead at the college.

