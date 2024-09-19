Operation Bhediya: Innovative Methods Employed to Capture Last 'Killer' Wolf in Bahraich

Bahraich Divisional Forest Officers (DFO) revealed new strategies on Thursday to capture the last 'killer' wolf as part of 'Operation Bhediya'. Ajit Singh, DFO of Bahraich, detailed that stool and urine samples of wolves, along with sounds of female wolves, are being employed to lure out the elusive predator. Since July, the wolf pack has been linked to nine deaths and 50 injuries.

'We are using new techniques, including stool and urine samples and a sound system that plays a female wolf's call,' Singh told ANI. 'We are doing this to coax the wolf out if it is nearby; otherwise, the experiment will fail. Systems have been installed at the trial sites to capture the wolf,' he added. Singh also noted that despite receding water, the ground remains soft, causing the wolf to search for new territory and a mate.

Singh elaborated that the saturated ground is compelling the wolf to roam, adding that both the attack site and the wolf's former habitat remain waterlogged. 'The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department launched 'Operation Bhediya' to capture the wolves responsible for the recent attacks in the Bahraich area,' he said. The fifth 'killer' wolf was captured on September 10. An 11-year-old boy was attacked by a wolf in Mohan Pipri village early Tuesday morning, adding urgency to the operation.

The Forest Department has installed snap cameras in potential wolf habitats to monitor their movements and aid in their capture, which has been crucial during this ongoing operation.

