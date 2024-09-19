Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Plants Saplings in Chittorgarh, Pledges 50 Crore in 5 Years

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday took part in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign in Chittorgarh. Sharma declared that the government had planted 2 crore saplings in one day and aims to plant 50 crore saplings over the next five years.

Initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 5, World Environment Day, the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign encourages citizens to plant saplings as a tribute to their mothers. Modi urged participants to share their tree-planting activities on social media using the hashtag #Plant4Mother.

PM Modi emphasized the importance of environmental protection and shared his own experiences with tree planting, calling on citizens to join these efforts. He also highlighted India's achievements in increasing forest cover over the past ten years.

Commending Modi's Swachhata Abhiyan, CM Sharma remarked, "PM Modi also addresses social concerns. Swachhata Abhiyan began on October 2." Addressing farmers, Sharma assured them of the government's dedication to fulfilling promises and treating the state's 8 crore people as their own.

On Tuesday, CM Sharma launched the 'CM Employment Festival' and laid the foundation for the PM Housing Scheme and other development projects. He reaffirmed his pledge to create 4 lakh government jobs within five years, as well as to exceed the target of creating 6 lakh private sector jobs.

"We serve the 8 crore people of Rajasthan, regardless of which political party's MLAs are in the Vidhan Sabha," said Sharma. "We are committed to meeting the people's demands and will achieve the goals we have set." (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)