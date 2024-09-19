Parliamentary Debate on Waqf Bill Heats Up Amidst Controversies

The fifth session of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, held Thursday, saw intense debates over the rights of the Muslim community and the majority population, sources reveal.

Parliament's meeting featured insights from Prof. Faizan Mustafa, Vice-Chancellor of Chanakya National Law University, Patna, as well as representatives from the All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaaz and All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB). Prof. Mustafa briefed committee members on aspects of the Waqf Board and Islamic traditions, endorsing many bill provisions but raising objections on specific points by referencing practices from various religions and Islamic traditions.

A heated exchange ensued, with BJP and NDA MPs challenging Mustafa's arguments. Additionally, accusations of misconduct were made against an opposition MP. The All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaaz presented strong support for the bill, citing its potential to address corruption within the Waqf Board and serve the Pasmanda community.

Following the presentation, Parvez Hanif, President of the Pasmanda Muslim Mahaaz, emphasized the bill's role in curbing corruption and safeguarding Pasmanda Muslims' rights. Dr. Faiyaz Ahmad proposed amendments to include Dalits, tribals within the Muslim community, and Hindu society representatives in the Waqf Board. Accusations of misinformation by elite Muslims were also discussed.

The AIMPLB voiced strong opposition, stressing that in Islam, charity is a matter of faith, with Waqf properties meant for charitable and religious purposes. They argued that the bill violates individual and community rights under Article 25 of the Indian Constitution.

The session saw further confrontations between Committee Chairman Jagdambika Pal and opposition members over non-documentation issues and allegations that BJP leaders were pressuring the committee.

The committee will hear more views from various organizations, including the All India Sajjadanashin Council, Muslim Rashtriya Manch, and Bharat First, on September 20, 2024.

