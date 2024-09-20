Left Menu

EU Commits $180M to Bolster Ukraine's Winter Energy Needs

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen will visit Ukraine with a promise of 160 million euros in fresh energy funds. The funds will support Ukraine's energy needs through the winter, with 100 million euros sourced from Russian assets in the EU. The aid aims to repair damaged infrastructure and decentralise energy production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 20-09-2024 06:41 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 06:41 IST
Ursula von der Leyen, the chief of the European Union, is set to travel to war-torn Ukraine with promises of 160 million euros ($180 million) to bolster the nation's energy needs this winter.

"It's only right that Russia pays for the destruction it caused," von der Leyen told reporters, adding that 100 million euros ($112 million) of the funds would come from Russian assets held in the EU. The aid comes as Ukraine faces its third winter of war, with nearly half of its energy infrastructure destroyed. Heating homes, hospitals, and schools has become an urgent issue, especially as temperatures drop.

"Morale can be significantly affected if millions are left freezing for months," she noted. Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency, warned of huge implications, stating that people might move to areas with shelter and heating. Von der Leyen stressed the need for international help, saying, "We must do all we can to keep the lights on and the brave people of Ukraine warm, while also keeping the economy running."

Efforts are underway to repair the damage. Lithuania is dismantling a thermal power plant to send piece by piece to Ukraine. With continued electricity exports from EU countries, von der Leyen said it would cover about a quarter of Ukraine's energy needs in the coming months. The EU aims to decentralize energy production in Ukraine through solar panels and new technologies, making Russian attacks less effective. This would also support Ukraine's move towards a greener economy. The EU estimates its energy support for Ukraine since the 2022 invasion at over 2 billion euros ($2.24 billion). Von der Leyen will meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv to discuss these issues on Friday.

