Uttarakhand's DGP Spearheads Meeting to Enhance Criminal Law Enforcement Tools

Uttarakhand's DGP Abhinav Kumar held a meeting with senior officials to discuss the deployment of new technology and equipment for effective criminal law enforcement. Plans include video conferencing systems, body-worn cameras, mobile crime kits, and forensic vans. The Home Ministry's updates to the criminal justice system were also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 09:59 IST
Uttarakhand DGP directs officials to assess equipment needs for effective implementation of new criminal laws (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand's Director General of Police, Abhinav Kumar, led a pivotal meeting focused on assessing the necessity of machines, equipment, and plants required for judicial processes to implement new criminal laws effectively. Senior officials from the prosecution, justice, and prison departments, along with high-ranking police officers, participated.

DGP Abhinav Kumar emphasized the need for comprehensive technological upgrades in law enforcement. He advocated for proposals to equip all police stations with video conferencing systems and to provide officers, from inspectors to head constables, with devices like tablets, body-worn cameras, mobile crime kits, and fingerprint scanners. He stressed the optimal utilization of these resources.

In a move to bolster forensic capabilities, DGP Kumar announced the provision of a mobile forensic van for each district and mobile crime kits with bikes for police stations to facilitate crime scene inspections. Earlier, a Home Ministry official emphasized the integration of new technology in criminal laws, amendments to the Disaster Management Act, and plans to eradicate Left Wing extremism by March 2026, marking significant achievements in the Modi 3.0 government's first hundred days.

The Home Ministry has also updated the Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) to incorporate new laws. Software patches have been deployed in ICJS applications to accommodate these changes, affecting key systems like CCTNS, e-Prisons, e-Forensics, and e-Prosecution, with enhancements such as audio-visual electronic means and electronic communication.

The Ministry also emphasized mobile and web applications like 'NCRB SANKALAN' and e-Sakshya to help users navigate new laws. The 'NCRB SANKALAN of Criminal Laws' app has seen approximately 585,000 downloads, and the CCTNSS Technical Support Call Centre has been established to assist states and UTs. Additionally, the e-Sakshya app for evidence capture through videography and photography has been adopted by numerous states and UTs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

