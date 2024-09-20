Left Menu

Kerala Initiates Vigilance Inquiry Against Senior IPS Officers Amid Serious Allegations

The Kerala government has launched a Vigilance Inquiry into two senior IPS officers, M.R. Ajithkumar and Sujith Das S., following serious allegations by Nilambur MLA P.V. Anvar. The accusations involve illegal activities including misappropriation of funds and valuable resources, demanding a thorough internal investigation.

20-09-2024
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo/@pinarayivijayan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Government has initiated a Vigilance Inquiry against two senior IPS officers, M.R. Ajithkumar, ADGP (Law and Order), and Sujith Das S., in light of serious allegations by Nilambur MLA P.V. Anvar. The complaint, submitted to DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb, has prompted a detailed internal investigation.

A team led by Director General of Police and State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb has been formed to look into the August 23, 2024, complaint. According to the DGP's report, MLA Anvar's allegations highlight multiple severe issues. These include claims of cutting down valuable trees at the DPC Camp in Malappuram, accepting bribes in a case involving Sajan Scaria, and misappropriation of seized gold by both M.R. Ajithkumar and Sujith Das, along with the DANSAF Team. Furthermore, there are accusations of constructing an extravagant house worth several crores by M.R. Ajithkumar.

At a previous meeting on September 2, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured an investigation without prejudice following Anvar's allegations. The MLA has also claimed that a sting operation has revealed a conspiracy against the government involving the CM's political secretary and the senior police officers, further intensifying the gravity of the situation.

Additionally, Anvar alleged that non-bailable offences were filed against several CPI(M) workers who thwarted attempts by politically motivated YouTubers to disrupt CM's Navkerala Sadas at Arikode in Malappuram last year, purportedly with the awareness of the ADGP.

