Rahul Gandhi's Surprise Visit and BJP's Promises Heat Up Haryana Elections

As the campaign for the Haryana assembly elections enters its final phase, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday surprised locals with a visit to the residence of Amit Singh's son, Veer Singh, in Gogripur village. This visit fulfilled a promise Gandhi made to Amit Singh during a previous trip to the United States. Singh had met Gandhi after suffering an accident in the US one and a half years ago, and Gandhi had pledged to visit his home and video call him.

During his visit, Gandhi met with Amit's parents, Biramati and Bir Singh, before making a video call to Amit. Biramati expressed her gratitude for the visit, noting that they did not expect Gandhi to arrive at 5 in the morning. Amit's brother Ravindra mentioned that Gandhi inquired about their well-being and promised financial help if needed.

Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its manifesto for the Haryana Assembly elections on Thursday. Key promises include guaranteed jobs for Agniveers, Rs 2,100 monthly financial aid under the 'Lado Laxmi Yojana', and increased healthcare support under Chirayu Ayushman. The BJP also aims to create ten industrial cities to boost employment. Union Minister JP Nadda emphasized these pledges during the manifesto launch in Rohtak. Elections will be held on October 5, with results announced on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)