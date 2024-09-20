PM Modi Inaugurates Key Initiatives in Maharashtra, Marks Progress Under PM Vishwakarma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited an exhibition held alongside the National 'PM Vishwakarma' Programme in Wardha, Maharashtra on Friday. He was accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary.

The National 'PM Vishwakarma' Programme commemorates one year of its implementation. PM Modi is set to address the event, where he will release certificates and loans to beneficiaries. Additionally, he will distribute credit under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme to 18 beneficiaries across various trades and will unveil a commemorative stamp honoring the programme's progress.

Later, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Amravati, a 1000-acre development by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. This marks part of a larger initiative to set up 7 PM MITRA Parks aimed at making India a textile manufacturing hub. He will also launch Maharashtra's 'Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Center' scheme, providing free skill training for 1,50,000 youths annually across renowned colleges.

In addition, PM Modi will introduce the 'Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Startup Scheme' offering early-stage support and financial assistance up to Rs 25 lakh for women-led startups, with special provisions for women from backward and economically weaker sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)