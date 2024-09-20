Left Menu

Congress and BJP Clash Over Alleged Use of Beef Fat in Tirupati Temple Laddus

Congress leader Rashid Alvi criticized the Andhra Pradesh government and BJP for allegedly using beef fat to make laddus at the Tirupati temple. Alvi called for the resignations of PM Modi and the state's Chief Minister. BJP leaders condemned the allegations, planning legal actions against the former YSRCP government.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Friday launched a scathing attack on both the Andhra Pradesh government and the BJP over allegations that beef fat was used in making laddus at the Tirupati temple. Alvi asserted, 'Today, the Andhra Pradesh government and BJP are together. BJP does not have any interest in beef or Dharma. BJP plays with the feelings of the people.'

'If beef grease is used at such a pious place to make laddus, I would say that PM Modi and the CM should resign. This is about the faith of crores of people,' Alvi added, while highlighting the ongoing tensions. He further claimed that the BJP is 'playing with the sentiments of the people of the country' and insisted that if beef fat is indeed being mixed into laddus, 'the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister do not get any right to be in the government.'

'India is one of the countries that exports the most beef in the world... the amount of beef export happening under BJP, it has never happened before,' the Congress leader remarked. Earlier, BJP leader Bhanuprakash Reddy condemned the alleged use of animal fat in the 'Tirupati Prasadam' sweets. Reddy stated their intention to file a complaint against the previous YSRCP government led by former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, claiming, 'During the tenure of Jagan Mohan Reddy, from 2019 to 2024, TTD used pure cow ghee to prepare laddu,' adding that the laddu was later adulterated. 'We got a report that vegetable oil and animal fat were mixed in it,' he said.

Reddy added, 'It is a very bad thing that happened in the history of Tirumala... Jagan Mohan Reddy's government intentionally damaged the sentiment of Hindu pilgrims, especially Balaji's devotees.' He announced plans to file a complaint against several officials, including TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu made a serious allegation, claiming that the previous YSR Congress government used animal fat instead of ghee in the Tirupati Prasadam. In a post on X, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh shared a video clip of Naidu, who said, 'I am shocked to learn that the YS Jagan administration used animal fat instead of ghee in the Tirupati Prasadam.'

YSRCP Leader and former TTD Chairman YV Subbareddy, however, denies the charge, claiming that only organic materials were used to prepare the Prasadam. 'All the ingredients used for Swami's offerings from last three 3 years are all organic ingredients including ghee. This is a very vile allegation that our government and our party, which have done so many programs while protecting the sanctity of Swami, are doing so many programs to mislead the people,' he said. The Tirupati temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, is a very important place of worship, known for its significance among Hindu pilgrims. (ANI)

