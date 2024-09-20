Union Minister Calls for Investigation into Alleged Use of Substandard Ingredients in Tirupati Laddu

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday called for a detailed investigation into Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's allegations that the previous YSRCP government had used substandard ingredients and animal fat in the making of Tirupati laddu, a revered sweet. "Whatever the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said is a very serious matter. It should be investigated in detail, and whoever is guilty should be punished," Joshi told reporters.

Citing a lab report, TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy claimed that beef tallow, lard, and fish oil were used in preparing ghee supplied to Tirumala. "The lab reports of samples sent for testing to the National Dairy Development Board in Gujarat certify that animal fat was used in the preparation of ghee that was supplied to Tirumala. The Hindu religion is offended by this. The prasadam, which is offered to the Lord thrice a day, has been mixed with this ghee," Reddy alleged.

"We hope justice will be done, and Lord Govinda will forgive us for any mistakes committed," he added. Meanwhile, Ramana Deekshitulu, a priest at Tirumala temple, stated, "The cow ghee used for making prasad had a lot of impurities and was of poor quality. I noticed this many years ago and reported it to the concerned authorities, but they did not care."

The new government has promised to clear all the issues and has started using pure cow ghee from government dairies. Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh shared a video of CM Naidu claiming that animal fat was used in consecrated sweets instead of ghee. "The Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala is our most sacred temple. I am shocked to learn that the YS Jagan administration used animal fat instead of ghee in the Tirupati Prasadam," Lokesh said.

The allegations were denied by former TDP Chairman and YSRCP leader YV Subbareddy, who asserted that only organic ingredients were used in preparing the prasadam for the last three years. "This is a vile allegation. Our government and party have protected the sanctity of Swami while conducting numerous programs," Subbareddy stated. (ANI)

