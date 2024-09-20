Left Menu

German Minister Advocates for Volkswagen Amid Cost-Cutting

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck expressed his support for Volkswagen during a factory visit in Emden. He emphasized helping the carmaker navigate cost-cutting measures without site closures and ensuring personnel policy measures stay within collective bargaining frameworks. However, he noted that the government's support has its limits.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has pledged to support Volkswagen as the automaker navigates a challenging period of cost-cutting. During a visit to the company's Emden factory, Habeck stressed the importance of avoiding site closures and maintaining personnel policies within standard collective bargaining frameworks.

Habeck also acknowledged the limits to government support, emphasizing the role of company policy in ensuring business structure and viability. 'A large part of the tasks have to be dealt with by Volkswagen itself,' he stated. 'This is the company's job.'

The minister emphasized that politicians could aid the process by improving market frameworks and sending the right signals, particularly in incentivizing the transition to electric motors.

