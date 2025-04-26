Haryana Minister's Push for Timely Waste Management

In a bid to ensure efficient waste management, Haryana's Urban Local Bodies Minister, Vipul Goel, conducted an inspection at the Bandhwari Solid Waste Treatment Plant in Gurugram. The visit highlighted ongoing efforts to clear accumulated waste.

During the visit, Minister Goel met with officials from the municipal corporation and waste management agencies, emphasizing the need for adherence to the set timeline. The visit was part of a broader initiative to enhance urban waste management practices.

The plant's operations had previously been on hold due to the expiration of the existing contract. With new agencies now on board, the focus is on completing the task of clearing legacy waste within four months, in line with official directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)