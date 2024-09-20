Left Menu

Supreme Court Calls for Stringent Safety Measures in Coaching Institutes

The Supreme Court has directed the governments of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to collaborate with a committee to prevent incidents like the recent tragedy in Old Rajendra Nagar. The Court also advised that coaching institutes should conduct online classes until they comply with safety regulations.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has ordered the governments of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to cooperate with a newly-formed committee aimed at preventing incidents like the one in Old Rajendra Nagar, where a coaching institute tragedy resulted in fatalities. Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan emphasized the need for uniform preventive measures in the National Capital Region.

The directive followed a briefing by Attorney General R Venkatramani, who informed the Court about the committee's formation to tackle such unfortunate incidents. The Supreme Court acknowledged that similar dangers exist nationwide and is considering expanding its oversight across India. The bench noted that safety lapses in coaching centers have turned them into "death chambers" for young aspirants coming from various parts of the country.

In light of these events, the Court suggested that coaching institutes should move classes online until they meet the fire and safety standards laid out in the Master Plan of Delhi, 2021, and the Unified Building Bye-Laws of Delhi, 2016. The recommended safety measures include proper ventilation, safety passages, and adequate air and light. The Court also requested reports from the Central Ministry of Urban Affairs and the Delhi government on current safety norms and their enforcement.

The Court has issued formal notices to both the central and Delhi governments demanding explanations concerning the implementation of safety standards in the operation of coaching centers. Effective mechanisms and compliance measures are under scrutiny as part of the Court's broader initiative to safeguard students' lives. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

