KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd. Sets IPO Price Band for Rs 342-Crore Issue
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd., a Rajasthan-based company, has announced a price band of Rs 209 to Rs 220 per share for its Rs 342-crore IPO. The IPO, aimed at funding the company's expansion plans, will open for public subscription from September 25-27. The company's market capitalization post-issue is expected to exceed Rs 1,300 crore.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:45 IST
- Country:
- India
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd on Friday announced a price band of Rs 209 to Rs 220 per share for its Rs 342-crore initial public offering (IPO), with proceeds aimed at driving the company's expansion plans.
The Rajasthan-based company's initial share-sale will open for public subscription on September 25 and conclude on September 27, with bidding for anchor investors starting on September 24.
Post-issue, the company's market capitalization is expected to exceed Rs 1,300 crore, pegged by brokerage houses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement