KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd. Sets IPO Price Band for Rs 342-Crore Issue

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd., a Rajasthan-based company, has announced a price band of Rs 209 to Rs 220 per share for its Rs 342-crore IPO. The IPO, aimed at funding the company's expansion plans, will open for public subscription from September 25-27. The company's market capitalization post-issue is expected to exceed Rs 1,300 crore.

Updated: 20-09-2024 15:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd on Friday announced a price band of Rs 209 to Rs 220 per share for its Rs 342-crore initial public offering (IPO), with proceeds aimed at driving the company's expansion plans.

The Rajasthan-based company's initial share-sale will open for public subscription on September 25 and conclude on September 27, with bidding for anchor investors starting on September 24.

Post-issue, the company's market capitalization is expected to exceed Rs 1,300 crore, pegged by brokerage houses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

