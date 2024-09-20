Teenager's Tragic Decision Following Parent's Refusal
A 19-year-old woman in Dombivali, Thane district, allegedly committed suicide after her parents refused to give her a mobile phone. The incident occurred on Thursday night in Deslepada. Her parents revealed she was upset due to the refusal, leading her to hang herself. An accidental death case is filed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-09-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 16:37 IST
- Country:
- India
A 19-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Dombivali, Thane district, after her parents refused to give her a mobile phone, a police official stated on Friday.
The tragic incident occurred on Thursday night in the Deslepada area, according to the Manpada police station official.
'Her parents have informed us that she was distressed since they had not given her a mobile phone. In response, she hung herself in a room of her house. An accidental death case has been registered, and further investigation is currently underway,' the official reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement