SECI's Public Listing: A Leap Toward India's Renewable Goals

The State-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) is preparing to go public within the next one or two years to raise necessary funds for expanding the country's renewable energy capacity, according to a senior company official.

This announcement aligns with India's ambitious goal to achieve 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, as stated by SECI Chairman and Managing Director R P Gupta. Currently, India has 207 GW of renewable energy, requiring annual additions of at least 50 GW to meet the target.

SECI's IPO is crucial as the organization, being the nodal agency of the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, is responsible for tendering renewable energy projects. Furthermore, SECI aims to assist other countries in developing their renewable energy sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)