Gender Gaps in Bulgaria: Progress Made, but Challenges Remain

Bulgaria is making strides towards gender equality, but critical gaps persist. According to the 2023 Bulgaria Gender Landscape report by the World Bank, significant progress has been achieved in some areas, but the country still lags behind its EU counterparts in others. With the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE) ranking Bulgaria 65.1 out of 100 on the Gender Equality Index (GEI), there’s a clear need for more focused efforts to close the disparities in health, economic opportunities, and gender-based violence.

Progress in Power, Challenges in Health and Money

The 2023 GEI ranked Bulgaria among the lowest in the EU, despite notable improvements. Bulgaria showed relatively strong performance in the power and time dimensions, where women have made headway in political participation and the sharing of unpaid care work. However, when it comes to health and money, the country falls significantly behind the European average. This disparity reflects broader issues in access to resources and persistent gender pay gaps.

In terms of economic resources, the gender pay gap remains substantial. Women working in Bulgaria earned 12.2% less than their male counterparts in 2021, with some sectors, like finance, showing even larger gaps. The disparity is especially pronounced among women aged 35–44, where the pay gap jumps to 17.2%. This is compounded by the fact that women are overrepresented in lower-paid sectors like education and social work, and they bear the brunt of unpaid care work at home.

Education and Human Capital Gaps

Interestingly, Bulgarian girls outperform boys in education and health indicators. According to the Human Capital Index (HCI) of 2020, girls in Bulgaria are 63% as productive as they could be if they had full access to education and healthcare, compared to 60% for boys. This trend is observed across several dimensions, including higher adult survival rates and better educational outcomes. For example, harmonized test scores show that girls outperform boys, despite the overall low education levels in Bulgaria when compared to other EU countries.

Nevertheless, overall education levels in Bulgaria remain worrying, especially in preprimary and secondary education, where enrollment rates have been declining since 2014. Moreover, although women outnumber men in tertiary education, this reverse gender gap does not translate into equal economic opportunities later in life. Women remain underrepresented in STEM fields and high-paying sectors like information technology and natural sciences.

Health and Violence: A Persistent Concern

In terms of health, women in Bulgaria live longer than men but report worse health outcomes. Life expectancy for women was 75.1 years in 2021, down from 78.8 years in 2019. For men, it was 68.1 years, also reflecting a drop, although smaller. Despite higher life expectancy, adolescent birth rates are alarmingly high, with 38.6 births per 1,000 women aged 15–19, compared to an EU average of 9.2. This signals a need for better reproductive health education and access to healthcare services for young women in the country.

Gender-based violence also remains a significant issue, with 25% of Bulgarian women reporting that they have experienced violence at some point in their lives. Intimate partner violence is particularly prevalent, and Roma women face even greater vulnerabilities. Roma women are more likely to be affected by forced prostitution, trafficking, and limited access to justice. Despite national efforts, the country ranks low on the European Gender Equality Index for combating violence against women.

Legal Reforms and Remaining Gaps

Bulgaria has made strides in adopting legal frameworks to promote gender equality. The National Strategy for Promoting Gender Equality (2021-2030) and the Law on Equality between Women and Men aim to close these gaps. However, despite this progress, systematic implementation remains a challenge. Gender quotas, particularly in corporate governance and political participation, remain absent, and the gender pay gap continues to be a barrier to economic equality.

One area where Bulgaria excels is in maternity leave, offering one of the most generous paid maternity leave policies in the EU. Women in Bulgaria can take up to 58.6 weeks of paid leave, with 90% of their salary covered. However, this support does not extend equally to men, with paternity leave remaining limited. This disparity reinforces traditional gender roles, as men are less likely to share child-rearing responsibilities, which could affect long-term gender equality.

Moving Forward: Addressing Economic and Social Inequalities

To address the gender gaps that remain, Bulgaria must focus on fostering more inclusive economic opportunities for women. Encouraging female participation in higher-paying sectors, closing the gender pay gap, and improving access to childcare services are critical steps toward gender equality. Moreover, addressing the persistent health and violence issues—especially for vulnerable groups like the Roma community—should remain a top priority.

Despite the legal framework in place, implementation remains a challenge. For Bulgaria to fully realize its gender equality goals, a more coordinated approach that addresses cultural norms, provides economic incentives and strengthens protections for women across all sectors is needed. As the country continues to modernize, these changes will be crucial for a more equitable future.