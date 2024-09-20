Left Menu

Supreme Court of India’s YouTube Channel Hacked and Taken Down

The Supreme Court of India's YouTube channel was hacked and displayed videos related to Ripple Labs before being taken down. A court official confirmed the channel will resume shortly. The channel is used for live-streaming important cases and has over 2 lakh subscribers.

Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The YouTube channel of the Supreme Court of India was hacked on Friday morning, leading to its temporary suspension. According to Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi, Registrar (Technology), the channel will be restored shortly.

Initially, the YouTube channel showcased content from US-based company Ripple, featuring a video titled 'Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC's $2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION.'

With over 2 lakh subscribers, the Supreme Court's channel is integral for live-streaming cases of public interest. Post-hack, it displayed the name 'Ripple' and Ripple Labs' cryptocurrency-related videos before the link was disabled.

