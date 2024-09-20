Supreme Court of India’s YouTube Channel Hacked and Taken Down

The YouTube channel of the Supreme Court of India was hacked on Friday morning, leading to its temporary suspension. According to Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi, Registrar (Technology), the channel will be restored shortly.

Initially, the YouTube channel showcased content from US-based company Ripple, featuring a video titled 'Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC's $2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION.'

With over 2 lakh subscribers, the Supreme Court's channel is integral for live-streaming cases of public interest. Post-hack, it displayed the name 'Ripple' and Ripple Labs' cryptocurrency-related videos before the link was disabled.

(With inputs from agencies.)