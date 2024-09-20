Jharkhand Government Announces Rs 100 Bonus on Paddy Over MSP for 2024-25

The Jharkhand government on Friday announced an additional bonus of Rs 100 per quintal on paddy, augmenting the Centre's minimum support price (MSP) for the 2024-25 fiscal, an official said.

A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, approved a total of Rs 60 crore for this initiative. 'It approved the proposal of a bonus of Rs 100 per quintal on paddy over the Centre's MSP,' Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel stated.

The state government also aims to procure 6 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from farmers this season. The minimum support price set by the Centre stands at Rs 2,300 for the general variety and Rs 2,320 for the grade-A variety of paddy. Additionally, 36 proposals were approved during the cabinet meeting, including the distribution of smartphones worth Rs 12,000 each to 29,604 'Jal Sahiyas' involved in grassroots drinking water service delivery.

