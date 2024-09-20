Left Menu

Jharkhand Government Announces Rs 100 Bonus on Paddy Over MSP for 2024-25

The Jharkhand government has announced a Rs 100 per quintal bonus on paddy in addition to the Centre's MSP for the 2024-25 fiscal. A total of Rs 60 crore has been approved for this initiative. The state also plans to procure 6 lakh metric tonnes of paddy and distribute smartphones to Jal Sahiyas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government on Friday announced an additional bonus of Rs 100 per quintal on paddy, augmenting the Centre's minimum support price (MSP) for the 2024-25 fiscal, an official said.

A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, approved a total of Rs 60 crore for this initiative. 'It approved the proposal of a bonus of Rs 100 per quintal on paddy over the Centre's MSP,' Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel stated.

The state government also aims to procure 6 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from farmers this season. The minimum support price set by the Centre stands at Rs 2,300 for the general variety and Rs 2,320 for the grade-A variety of paddy. Additionally, 36 proposals were approved during the cabinet meeting, including the distribution of smartphones worth Rs 12,000 each to 29,604 'Jal Sahiyas' involved in grassroots drinking water service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

