Left Menu

Vanguard Group Acquires Rs 998 Crore in Indian Companies

US-based financial services company Vanguard Group acquired shares worth Rs 998 crore in seven Indian companies via open market transactions on the NSE. Concurrently, Zurich-based UBS Group AG sold shares worth Rs 479.77 crore. Key acquisitions included Concord Biotech, Five-Star Business Finance, and Marksans Pharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

US-based financial services giant Vanguard Group made significant investments on Friday, acquiring shares worth Rs 998 crore across seven companies in India, including Concord Biotech, Five-Star Business Finance, and Marksans Pharma through open market transactions.

Vanguard, using its affiliates, executed these bulk deals on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), marking a substantial overseas interest in India's burgeoning market. Key acquisitions were Rs 331 crore in Concord Biotech, Rs 304.74 crore in Five-Star Business Finance, and Rs 158.39 crore in Marksans Pharma. Additionally, shares acquired included Genus Power Infrastructure (Rs 63.26 crore), Sansera Engineering (Rs 53 crore), VA Tech Wabag (Rs 47 crore), and Arvind Fashions (Rs 39.56 crore).

Conversely, UBS Group AG, a financial services company based in Zurich, offloaded shares worth Rs 479.77 crore in Marksans Pharma, Five-Star Business Finance, Concord Biotech, and IIFL Securities. This contrasted with the positive market response, as shares of Marksans Pharma, Concord Biotech, and other companies involved noted significant upticks in their closing prices on the NSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024