India Stands United Against Terror: Strong Action Demanded

In response to the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat has called for stringent actions against Pakistan and its terrorist activities. Emphasizing national security, Bhagat made it clear that India must deliver a powerful message to those undermining its sovereignty.

Rahul Gandhi visited Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar to assess the situation firsthand. He also met with an injured individual, expressing solidarity and compassion for the victims and their families. Gandhi highlighted the attack's intent to sow division, but reiterated the nation's unity in this challenging time.

The Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives and left several others injured, has united citizens across India in condemnation. Gandhi also urged people to refrain from retaliatory actions against Kashmiris outside the region, urging instead for a collective embrace of peace and coherence. The incident underscores the resilient unity of India in the face of attempts to create discord.

