Punjab Vigilance Bureau Officers Suspended Amid License Scam Scandal

The Punjab government suspended state Vigilance Bureau Chief S P S Parmar and two other officers due to alleged involvement in a driving licence scam. The operation followed surprise inspections and led to arrests, with allegations of bribery and misconduct at regional transport offices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-04-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 23:24 IST
The Punjab government made swift moves on Friday, suspending the chief of the state Vigilance Bureau, S P S Parmar, alongside Assistant Inspector General Swarandeep Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Harpreet Singh. This decisive action is part of an investigation into a driving licence scam, detailed in allegations of bribery and misconduct.

Additional Director General of Police (NRI) Praveen Kumar Sinha has been assigned the role of acting Chief Director of the Vigilance Bureau following the suspensions. The allegations suggest a failure by the officers in taking timely action against those involved in the license scam, which recently surfaced in the state's vigilance bureau operations.

The crackdown began earlier this month with surprise inspections at regional transport authority (RTA) offices, uncovering malpractices like licenses issued without tests, proxy drivers, and illegal fees charged by RTA officials and intermediaries. The vigilance team has registered 16 FIRs, arrested 24 people, and continues probing the widespread corruption.

