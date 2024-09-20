Bharat Gaurav Train for Bharat-Nepal Yatra Launched by Railway Minister

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the Bharat Gaurav Train for the Bharat-Nepal Yatra at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi on Friday. The initiative, aimed at promoting cultural tourism, will allow tourists to experience the rich heritage shared by India and Nepal.

'Bharat Gaurav Yatra trains are being introduced one after the other as part of PM Narendra Modi's vision to enable people to experience Indian culture through railways,' Railway Minister Vaishnaw said. The newly launched train will cover key destinations including Ayodhya, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Kashi Vishwanath, and Pashupatinath, with all lodging and travel arrangements handled by Indian Railways.

Launched under the 'Dekho Apna Desh' scheme in November 2021, the 'Bharat Gaurav Trains' initiative focuses on highlighting India's cultural heritage. The first train under this scheme started in January 2022. PM Modi also recently inaugurated India's first Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and flagged off several Vande Bharat trains, enhancing urban connectivity and tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)