Milestone Move: ODC Heads to Assam via Indo-Bangladesh Route

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has marked a significant milestone by transporting a massive Over Dimensional Cargo (ODC), a Vacuum Tower, from Kolkata to the Numaligarh Refinery in Assam via the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route, the agency announced on Friday.

This achievement underscores the efficiency of the IWAI, the nodal agency under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, in facilitating crucial logistic operations. The cargo was ferried on the MV Tidal Waves IV vessel, destined for the Numaligarh Refinery's expansion project.

'This is a very positive development in Assam's logistics sector,' said Prabin Bora, Director of IWAI, attributing the success to a Memorandum of Understanding signed between Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) and IWAI.

