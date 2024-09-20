Left Menu

Milestone Move: ODC Heads to Assam via Indo-Bangladesh Route

The Inland Waterways Authority of India transported an Over Dimensional Cargo (ODC) to Numaligarh Refinery from Kolkata via the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route, marking a significant achievement for Assam's logistics sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 23:51 IST
Milestone Move: ODC Heads to Assam via Indo-Bangladesh Route
Inland Waterways Authority successfully moves huge vacuum tower (Photo/IWAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has marked a significant milestone by transporting a massive Over Dimensional Cargo (ODC), a Vacuum Tower, from Kolkata to the Numaligarh Refinery in Assam via the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route, the agency announced on Friday.

This achievement underscores the efficiency of the IWAI, the nodal agency under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, in facilitating crucial logistic operations. The cargo was ferried on the MV Tidal Waves IV vessel, destined for the Numaligarh Refinery's expansion project.

'This is a very positive development in Assam's logistics sector,' said Prabin Bora, Director of IWAI, attributing the success to a Memorandum of Understanding signed between Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) and IWAI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024