Train Derailment Thwarted and Bullet Train Developments Progressing

An attempted train derailment near Kim Railway Station in Surat was thwarted on Saturday after miscreants tampered with the tracks. According to officials from the Western Railway's Vadodara Division, unknown individuals had removed fishplates and keys from the UP line track, placing them back on the rail near Kim station.

Railway authorities quickly restored service. Meanwhile, significant progress was reported in Gujarat for the bullet train project as foundation work for eight stations was completed on September 19, marking a milestone in the country's infrastructure development.

Bullet train project director Pramod Sharma emphasized the 'Make in India' initiative, stating that the introduction of bullet train technology is a step forward for India. The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) also confirmed ongoing installation of noise barriers along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor, designed to mitigate sound pollution from the high-speed trains.

(With inputs from agencies.)