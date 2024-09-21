Fire Erupts at Delhi Furniture Shop, Doused Promptly by Fire Service

A fire erupted at a furniture shop in the Nabi Karim area of Delhi early Saturday morning. Officials from the Delhi Fire Service reported that the blaze has been successfully extinguished, and cooling operations are currently in progress.

The fire started under the jurisdiction of Dharam Kanta Multani Dhandha Police Station. According to fire officials, they received an emergency call around 3:20 am and quickly mobilized 10 fire tenders to the scene. 'A fire broke out at a furniture shop near Dharam Kanta Multani Dhandha PS in Nabi Karim. A total of 10 fire tenders were rushed to the site. The fire has been doused, and a cooling operation is underway,' said officials.

This incident comes shortly after a fire at a shoe factory on Lawrence Road on September 15. Divisional Fire Officer AK Jaiswal stated that 19 fire tenders were deployed to control the situation, and all workers were successfully evacuated. Jaiswal noted, 'We received a call at 12:19 pm. This is a shoe factory, and continuous blasts were occurring. There is a 20-litre chemical adhesive involved, which caused the blasts.' Jaiswal confirmed that no casualties were reported thanks to the factory's holiday schedule reducing worker count.

(With inputs from agencies.)