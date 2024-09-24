Left Menu

Japan Bolsters Ukraine's Energy Resilience Amid Russian Aggression

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida discussed Japan's energy support for Ukraine amid ongoing Russian attacks. Japan has provided $4.5 billion, including equipment for Ukrainian power restoration. The talks occurred during the U.N. General Assembly, where Zelenskiy will present his 'victory plan' to U.S. leaders.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has engaged in discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Japan's continuing energy aid to Kyiv. This dialogue comes in light of ongoing Russian shelling that has strained Ukraine's energy infrastructure as the country prepares for winter.

Zelenskiy highlighted these efforts on the Telegram messaging app, emphasizing the significance of Japan's support. 'Restoring our energy supply and preparing for winter are tasks we are actively working on now,' he stated. Both leaders, attending the U.N. General Assembly in the United States, focused on the critical state of the energy sector in Ukraine.

Since Russia's invasion in 2022, Japan has emerged as a pivotal supporter of Ukraine, contributing $4.5 billion this year alone, according to data from the Japanese foreign ministry. This support includes equipment to boost Ukraine's energy system post-shelling. A report from the International Energy Agency last week highlighted that Ukraine could face a significant electricity shortfall, approximating a third of the projected peak demand due to these sustained attacks and an expiring gas supply contract.

