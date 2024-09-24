Left Menu

Hurricane Helene Forces Gulf Oil Producers to Evacuate Platforms

U.S. oil producers are urgently evacuating staff from Gulf of Mexico platforms as Hurricane Helene, the second major storm in two weeks, threatens the region. The hurricane could bring life-threatening storm surges and winds. Companies like BP, Chevron, Equinor, and Shell are halting production at key sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 08:23 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 08:23 IST
U.S. oil producers scrambled on Monday to evacuate staff from Gulf of Mexico oil production platforms as another major hurricane was forecast to strike offshore oil fields within weeks.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported that a potential Tropical Cyclone in the Caribbean is expected to rapidly intensify over the gulf's warm waters, potentially becoming a major hurricane named Helene with winds up to 115 miles per hour (185 kph) by Thursday. The storm could reach the U.S. as a Category 3 hurricane, posing risks of life-threatening storm surges and severe winds to the northeastern Gulf Coast and Florida Panhandle, the NHC said.

Oil companies including BP, Chevron, Equinor, and Shell have begun evacuating offshore staff and halting some production activities. BP has ceased operations at its Na Kika and Thunder Horse platforms and reduced output at Argos and Atlantis. Chevron has started evacuating all personnel and shutting production at Blind Faith and Petronius platforms. Equinor and Shell are also implementing evacuations and production curtailments at various sites as they brace for the storm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

