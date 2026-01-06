Crackdown on Gang-Linked Paper Leak in Bihar's BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) made a significant breakthrough by arresting Bipul Kumar, a member of the notorious Sanjeev Mukhiya gang. Kumar was nabbed in connection with the paper leak case of the BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam-three (TRE-3), which took place in March 2024, according to officials.

Kumar is believed to have organized the dissemination of leaked exam papers, impacting 500 aspirants and charging substantial sums. The EOU has already arrested 289 individuals as part of this investigation. The network is suspected of operating across multiple Indian states, affecting various recruitment exams.

This arrest comes after the detention of Sanjeev Mukhiya in April 2025. Mukhiya, the gang's alleged mastermind, remains in judicial custody and faces multiple charges, including earlier paper leaks in different states. The case has now drawn the attention of the CBI amidst growing concerns over examination integrity.