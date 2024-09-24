Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Congress Strengthens Party Cadre, Welcomes New AICC Co-Incharge

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee held a state executive meeting to bolster party coordination with the state government and welcome Vidit Chaudhary as the new AICC co-incharge. State Congress President Pratibha Singh and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh emphasized the importance of organizational unity and preparation for future elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 09:44 IST
Himachal Pradesh Congress Strengthens Party Cadre, Welcomes New AICC Co-Incharge
Himachal Congress Committee holds meeting to strengthen party cadre (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) convened a state executive meeting aimed at strengthening its party cadre and enhancing coordination with the state government. The Monday meeting also felicitated the newly appointed All India Congress Committee (AICC) co-incharge for Himachal Pradesh, Vidit Chaudhary, according to a party release.

State Congress President Pratibha Singh underscored the meeting's significance for fostering collaboration between party members and the government. 'Today, our newly appointed co-incharge has joined us. Despite challenges like rain, we called this general house meeting to ensure organizational work continues,' Singh said, adding that their goal is to assign responsibilities to officers and ensure active participation.

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh emphasized the need to motivate the party cadre and start preparations for the 2027 elections. 'Today, our new in-charge, Vidit Chaudhary Ji, has arrived. We need to start working now by reaching every assembly constituency and revitalizing internal communication,' he stated. The meeting marks a significant step for the Congress in Himachal Pradesh as it aims to build a solid foundation for future political campaigns, focusing on organizational unity and government-party coordination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024