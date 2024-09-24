Himachal Pradesh Congress Strengthens Party Cadre, Welcomes New AICC Co-Incharge

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) convened a state executive meeting aimed at strengthening its party cadre and enhancing coordination with the state government. The Monday meeting also felicitated the newly appointed All India Congress Committee (AICC) co-incharge for Himachal Pradesh, Vidit Chaudhary, according to a party release.

State Congress President Pratibha Singh underscored the meeting's significance for fostering collaboration between party members and the government. 'Today, our newly appointed co-incharge has joined us. Despite challenges like rain, we called this general house meeting to ensure organizational work continues,' Singh said, adding that their goal is to assign responsibilities to officers and ensure active participation.

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh emphasized the need to motivate the party cadre and start preparations for the 2027 elections. 'Today, our new in-charge, Vidit Chaudhary Ji, has arrived. We need to start working now by reaching every assembly constituency and revitalizing internal communication,' he stated. The meeting marks a significant step for the Congress in Himachal Pradesh as it aims to build a solid foundation for future political campaigns, focusing on organizational unity and government-party coordination.

(With inputs from agencies.)