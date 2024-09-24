Left Menu

Election Commission Prepares Haryana for Upcoming Assembly Polls

The Election Commission of India reviewed Haryana's readiness for the October 5 assembly elections. Key officials discussed ensuring free and fair elections, voter facilitation, security, and preparations for polling stations. Measures to enhance voter turnout and special booths were also reviewed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 09:51 IST
Election Commission Prepares Haryana for Upcoming Assembly Polls
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India conducted a thorough assessment of Haryana's preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections slated for October 5. The delegation featured Deputy Election Commissioner Hridesh Kumar, Secretary KP Singh, Principal Secretary Avinash Kumar, and SB Joshi, who met with officials in Chandigarh to evaluate the situation.

Attendees included divisional commissioners, IG Police Range, deputy commissioners-cum-DEOs, police commissioners and SPs, MC commissioner, general observers, police observers, and expenditure observers from 11 districts. Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal and State Police Nodal Officer Saurabh Singh were also present. The commission instructed officials to ensure free and fair elections by maintaining law and order, cleaning electoral rolls, and providing voter facilitation.

Key directives included setting up voter facilitation booths, providing necessary facilities at polling stations, and conducting webcasting for better monitoring without compromising voting secrecy. The establishment of special model polling booths, security measures, and strategies to increase voter turnout were also discussed. Officials were urged to maintain public convenience while enhancing surveillance and monitoring cashflows. Provisions for postal ballots and home voting for PwD and elderly voters were also reviewed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024