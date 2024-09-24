Election Commission Prepares Haryana for Upcoming Assembly Polls

The Election Commission of India conducted a thorough assessment of Haryana's preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections slated for October 5. The delegation featured Deputy Election Commissioner Hridesh Kumar, Secretary KP Singh, Principal Secretary Avinash Kumar, and SB Joshi, who met with officials in Chandigarh to evaluate the situation.

Attendees included divisional commissioners, IG Police Range, deputy commissioners-cum-DEOs, police commissioners and SPs, MC commissioner, general observers, police observers, and expenditure observers from 11 districts. Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal and State Police Nodal Officer Saurabh Singh were also present. The commission instructed officials to ensure free and fair elections by maintaining law and order, cleaning electoral rolls, and providing voter facilitation.

Key directives included setting up voter facilitation booths, providing necessary facilities at polling stations, and conducting webcasting for better monitoring without compromising voting secrecy. The establishment of special model polling booths, security measures, and strategies to increase voter turnout were also discussed. Officials were urged to maintain public convenience while enhancing surveillance and monitoring cashflows. Provisions for postal ballots and home voting for PwD and elderly voters were also reviewed.

(With inputs from agencies.)