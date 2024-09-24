Protests Erupt Over Alleged Adulterated Ghee in Tirupati Temple's Prasadam

On Tuesday, the Andhra Pradesh Sadhu Parishad held a protest outside the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams' (TTD) administrative building, demanding strict action against those accused of using adulterated ghee in the 'laddoo prasadam' offered at Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirupati. Protesters displayed posters reading 'Save Tirumala' and 'Save TTD.'

Swami Srinivasananda Saraswati, President of the Andhra Pradesh Sadhu Parishad, blamed former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP for the alleged violations. 'Jagan Mohan Reddy belongs to the Christian community and never believed in Hinduism. His government compromised the sanctity of the Tirumala temple,' said Saraswati.

Responding to the controversy, Shankaracharya of Dwarka Sharada Peetham Math, Swami Sadanand Saraswati, criticized government interference in religious matters, calling it 'a great sin.' Following allegations that animal fat was used in the prasadam, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the matter. Meanwhile, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy refuted the claims, accusing the ruling TDP of politicizing religious issues.

