Mahabodhi Express Targeted in Stone-Pelting Incident

The Mahabodhi Express (Train No. 12397) came under attack when unknown assailants pelted stones at the train as it approached Mirzapur station on Monday evening. A maintenance staff member, CT Ravikesh Yadav, reported the incident around 7:21 PM, stating that stones were thrown from the south side, striking the guard's brake van.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the passengers or crew. The train's guard, Mustaq Ahmed, promptly informed the control center via mobile phone, confirming that the stones hit the guard's brake at kilometer marker 736/3.

In response, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar and Head Constable Girdhar Kushwaha conducted a thorough search of the area but found no suspects. ASI Kumar filed a report under case number 511/24, citing sections 153 and 147 of the Railway Act against unknown individuals. Shashikant Tripathi, CPRO of Northern Central Railway, confirmed that the incident was swiftly communicated to authorities with no reports of casualties or injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)