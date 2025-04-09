Rajasthan Royals' Strategic Field Decision in IPL Clash

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson made the strategic decision to field first after winning the toss in their IPL match against the Gujarat Titans.

Due to personal reasons, spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga was omitted, and medium pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi was brought into the squad.

The Gujarat Titans, confident with their lineup, made no changes to their team for this encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)