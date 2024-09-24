No Resignation for Clean-Handed Siddaramaiah, Says Karnataka Minister Amidst BJP Pressure

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Tuesday ruled out the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following the High Court's dismissal of his plea challenging the governor's sanction to prosecute him in the MUDA land allotment scandal. Reddy stated that both the Congress party and the entire cabinet support the Chief Minister.

"He is a 'clean hand' Chief Minister. We don't find a Chief Minister like this. He is a 100% clean-handed man. BJP people are the most corrupt people in India, there is no value to their words. Now, the single judge bench has upheld the Governor's permission," Reddy told reporters. "There is a double bench, full bench, Supreme Court. We will fight. BJP doesn't have the moral right to ask for Siddaramaiah's resignation. Not only Congress but the entire cabinet, MLAs and High Command will stand by CM Siddaramaiah. Why should he resign? There is a denotification case regarding Yediyurappa and Kumaraswamy; let them resign first," he added.

However, the BJP has accelerated its demands for Siddaramaiah's immediate resignation on moral grounds. BJP leader CT Ravi stated, "Law is the same for everyone... After the Karnataka High Court's judgment, CM Siddaramaiah should resign... Every corrupt leader says that he will not resign. CM Siddaramaiah is a corrupt leader."

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed Siddaramaiah's petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval for an investigation into alleged illegalities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) allotting sites to his wife. The single judge bench of Justice Nagaprasanna affirmed that the sanction for prosecution was lawful.

In his petition, Siddaramaiah questioned the legality of the Governor's sanction for investigation under Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and prosecution under Section 218 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. Governor Gehlot granted the sanction on August 17 after applications from social activists Pradeep Kumar SP, TJ Abraham, and Snehamayi Krishna. Allegations state MUDA allocated 14 sites to Siddaramaiah's wife in Mysuru illegally. The High Court's interim order on August 19 provided temporary relief, directing a special court in Bengaluru to defer further proceedings.

On August 31, the Karnataka Governor's office informed the High Court that the sanction to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was granted after "application of mind." (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)