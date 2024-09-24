Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Aipan Art Shines on Ayodhya's Lord Shri Ramlala Idol

Uttarakhand's cultural heritage received national recognition as the divine idol of Lord Shri Ramlala in Ayodhya was adorned with a Shubhavastram decorated with the world-famous Aipan art. This event, marked by traditional artistry and devotion, highlights Chief Minister Dhami's efforts to promote the state's folk art and cultural roots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 14:22 IST
Uttarakhand's Aipan Art Shines on Ayodhya's Lord Shri Ramlala Idol
Lord Shri Ramlala adorned with Shubhavastram made in Uttarakhand (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand's rich cultural heritage and traditional arts are not only finding a new identity but also inspiring future generations. Monday marked a proud day for the state as the divine idol of Lord Shri Ramlala in Ayodhya was adorned with a Shubhavastram, decorated with the world-renowned Aipan art of Devbhoomi. Aipan is a traditional ritualistic art specifically crafted by women from the Kumaon Region.

The Shubhavastram for Lord Ramlala is not merely a symbol of traditional art and dedication from Uttarakhand; it also adds a splendid chapter to the cultural prosperity of the state on a national stage. Skilled craftsmen from Uttarakhand prepared these garments, which were then presented to the Shri Ram temple by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

This Shubhavastram showcases not only the Aipan art but also the unique craftsmanship and devotion of Shram Sadhaks, making Uttarakhand's cultural image more vivid. According to a statement from the Chief Minister's office, many steps are being taken under Dhami's leadership to promote the state's folk art, music, dance, and crafts. Chief Minister Dhami has been encouraging local artisans and inspiring the youth to connect with and cherish their cultural roots.

The folk arts of Uttarakhand are prominently presented at various international events, giving the state global recognition. The CMO's statement added that CM Dhami believes cultural heritage should be preserved and promoted using modern resources to ensure its longevity. He emphasized that the state's overall development hinges on strong cultural roots, and thus, youth are being connected to their culture through digital means and social media. In collaboration with cultural institutions, youth are trained in traditional arts, fostering pride and continuity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024