Uttarakhand's Aipan Art Shines on Ayodhya's Lord Shri Ramlala Idol

Uttarakhand's rich cultural heritage and traditional arts are not only finding a new identity but also inspiring future generations. Monday marked a proud day for the state as the divine idol of Lord Shri Ramlala in Ayodhya was adorned with a Shubhavastram, decorated with the world-renowned Aipan art of Devbhoomi. Aipan is a traditional ritualistic art specifically crafted by women from the Kumaon Region.

The Shubhavastram for Lord Ramlala is not merely a symbol of traditional art and dedication from Uttarakhand; it also adds a splendid chapter to the cultural prosperity of the state on a national stage. Skilled craftsmen from Uttarakhand prepared these garments, which were then presented to the Shri Ram temple by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

This Shubhavastram showcases not only the Aipan art but also the unique craftsmanship and devotion of Shram Sadhaks, making Uttarakhand's cultural image more vivid. According to a statement from the Chief Minister's office, many steps are being taken under Dhami's leadership to promote the state's folk art, music, dance, and crafts. Chief Minister Dhami has been encouraging local artisans and inspiring the youth to connect with and cherish their cultural roots.

The folk arts of Uttarakhand are prominently presented at various international events, giving the state global recognition. The CMO's statement added that CM Dhami believes cultural heritage should be preserved and promoted using modern resources to ensure its longevity. He emphasized that the state's overall development hinges on strong cultural roots, and thus, youth are being connected to their culture through digital means and social media. In collaboration with cultural institutions, youth are trained in traditional arts, fostering pride and continuity.

(With inputs from agencies.)