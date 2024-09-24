Left Menu

Apraava Energy Secures Major Interstate Transmission Project in Rajasthan

Apraava Energy has won a new interstate transmission project in Rajasthan via a tariff-based competitive bidding process. The project includes developing 200 km of high-voltage lines and a significant pooling station, essential for evacuating 5.5 GW of renewable power from Rajasthan's Renewable Energy Zone Phase IV.

Apraava Energy announced on Tuesday its successful acquisition of a new interstate transmission project in Rajasthan. The project was secured through a tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process organized by the central government.

While the company has not revealed the financial specifics, the undertaking entails the construction of 200 kilometers of 400 kV and 765 kV transmission lines, alongside a significant 765/400 kV and 400/220 kV pooling station.

This project is part of the larger interstate green energy corridor aimed at facilitating the evacuation of 5.5 GW of renewable power from Rajasthan's Renewable Energy Zone Phase IV, covering areas like Jaisalmer and Barmer. Apraava Energy, headquartered in Mumbai, stands as India's premier integrated energy solutions provider.

