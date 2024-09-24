Kaziranga Park Initiates Training Program for Safari Drivers and Mahouts

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has launched a unique training program for approximately 700 Gypsy safari drivers and mahouts, targeting the enhancement of visitor safety and overall experience. This initiative is funded by the Assam Skill Development Mission.

Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park, highlighted that the training focuses on enhancing wildlife interpretation and visitor interaction. 'The first three batches have been completed successfully, and participants received certificates, badges, uniforms, and ID cards,' Ghosh stated.

Assam Minister of PHE, Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship, and Tourism, Jayanta Malla Baruah, underlined the importance of local communities in wildlife tourism and conservation. He emphasized the government's commitment to upskilling safari drivers, forest staff, and tour guides through such tailored programs. The event commenced with a Rhino Tableau Rally, promoting rhino conservation and involving local communities, safari associations, forest staff, NGOs, and wildlife enthusiasts.

