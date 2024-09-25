Daniela Cavallo: The Unyielding Defender of Volkswagen's Workforce
Daniela Cavallo, the first female head of Volkswagen's works council, faces a major challenge as she leads labor union negotiations against potential plant closures and job cuts. Her steadfast commitment to the workforce, influenced by family ties to the company, highlights the broader implications for Volkswagen employees and surrounding communities.
Daniela Cavallo, known for her unwavering commitment to Volkswagen's workforce, is poised for her toughest battle yet. As she steps into labor negotiations with Volkswagen executives, Cavallo's stance is clear: job security and plant closures are non-negotiable.
Having risen through Volkswagen's ranks to become the first female head of the company's works council, Cavallo's leadership is driven by a deep-rooted connection to the company. Her father joined Volkswagen in 1969, and today, Cavallo, her husband, and two sisters are all part of Volkswagen's 680,000-strong global workforce.
The stakes are high. Volkswagen's announcement to possibly close plants in Germany marks a significant cultural shift, breaking long-standing job guarantees. Cavallo, along with 130,000 VW employees and their families, is prepared to fight fiercely to safeguard their future, with strikes potentially starting from December 1.
(With inputs from agencies.)
