Gadkari and Shinde Laud PM Modi's Impactful US Visit, Strengthening Global Leadership and India-US Ties

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his successful three-day visit to the United States. The visit strengthened India-US relations, promoted Bharat as a global leader, and showcased significant discussions on diverse issues, including technology and cultural heritage recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 09:57 IST
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari (Photo: YT/Nitin Gadkari). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his impactful three-day visit to the United States, which he says has bolstered India-US relations and highlighted Bharat's role as a global leader. 'Global statesmanship at its finest under Modi Govt 3.0!' Gadkari posted on X, congratulating PM Modi on the visit's success.

The Prime Minister's participation in the QUAD Summit, the UN Summit of the Future, and a major community event has made a lasting impression, Gadkari's post said. 'His visionary leadership continues to elevate Bharat's global stature, working with friendly nations to ensure a safer, brighter future for humanity,' he added. Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy welcomed PM Modi after his US visit, impressed by the breadth of issues addressed in the short span of his tour.

Karnataka Minister Kumaraswamy highlighted the Prime Minister's relentless efforts toward achieving the goals of a Viksit Bharat. 'In just three days, PM Modi tackled topics ranging from atomic energy and AI to quantum technology and cultural heritage recovery,' he posted on X. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also praised the PM's interactions with business and tech leaders, emphasizing how these engagements would attract investments benefiting Maharashtra.

Shinde expressed particular satisfaction with the return of nearly 300 antiquities from the US, noting the importance of a leader staying connected to his cultural roots. Following his fruitful three-day visit, PM Modi returned to India, having attended the QUAD Leaders' Summit, engaged with the Indian diaspora, and addressed the UN's 'Summit of the Future,' among other significant meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

