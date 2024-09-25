Delhi to Implement Monthly Financial Support Scheme for Women Before Elections

Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot has announced that the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, a scheme to provide Rs. 1000 per month to women over 18, will be implemented before the assembly elections in the capital. This scheme was revealed during the budget session for the financial year 2024-25.

Atishi, during the announcement, stated, "Today we are introducing a revolutionary programme 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' in which women above 18 years of age will be given 1000 rupees every month." A budget of Rs. 2,714 crore has been proposed for these beneficiaries in the 2024-25 budget, with Rs. 2000 crore dedicated to the scheme, aiming at the welfare and empowerment of women.

Gahlot, who retains the ministry for transport, home, administrative reforms, and women and child development, assured his commitment to completing pending work after taking charge on Tuesday. Describing himself as 'Hanuman' of Arvind Kejriwal, Gahlot emphasized his priority to ensure that Kejriwal becomes the Chief Minister of Delhi again.

Gahlot defended CM Atishi for leaving the chair vacant for Kejriwal, comparing it to the Indian tradition of respecting elders, and dismissed any wrongdoing. He stressed that Kejriwal's guidance as the party's national convenor would continue, with the goal of completing major works and serving the people of Delhi.

Earlier, Gahlot highlighted the importance of Kejriwal's continuous guidance after Atishi assumed charge as Delhi CM. Gahlot reiterated their commitment to working for Delhi's welfare and ensuring Kejriwal's return as Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)