Left Menu

Delhi to Implement Monthly Financial Support Scheme for Women Before Elections

Delhi's Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, aiming to provide Rs. 1000 per month to women over 18, will be rolled out before the capital's assembly elections. Minister Kailash Gahlot promises completion of pending works under Arvind Kejriwal’s guidance, ensuring continuous welfare and empowerment initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 09:57 IST
Delhi to Implement Monthly Financial Support Scheme for Women Before Elections
Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot has announced that the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, a scheme to provide Rs. 1000 per month to women over 18, will be implemented before the assembly elections in the capital. This scheme was revealed during the budget session for the financial year 2024-25.

Atishi, during the announcement, stated, "Today we are introducing a revolutionary programme 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' in which women above 18 years of age will be given 1000 rupees every month." A budget of Rs. 2,714 crore has been proposed for these beneficiaries in the 2024-25 budget, with Rs. 2000 crore dedicated to the scheme, aiming at the welfare and empowerment of women.

Gahlot, who retains the ministry for transport, home, administrative reforms, and women and child development, assured his commitment to completing pending work after taking charge on Tuesday. Describing himself as 'Hanuman' of Arvind Kejriwal, Gahlot emphasized his priority to ensure that Kejriwal becomes the Chief Minister of Delhi again.

Gahlot defended CM Atishi for leaving the chair vacant for Kejriwal, comparing it to the Indian tradition of respecting elders, and dismissed any wrongdoing. He stressed that Kejriwal's guidance as the party's national convenor would continue, with the goal of completing major works and serving the people of Delhi.

Earlier, Gahlot highlighted the importance of Kejriwal's continuous guidance after Atishi assumed charge as Delhi CM. Gahlot reiterated their commitment to working for Delhi's welfare and ensuring Kejriwal's return as Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024