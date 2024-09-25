Omar Abdullah Urges Congress to Prioritize Jammu Amidst Jammu-Kashmir Elections

In a pointed remark directed at the Congress, its alliance partner in the Jammu and Kashmir elections, Omar Abdullah advised Rahul Gandhi to conclude campaigning in Kashmir and redirect efforts towards Jammu.

Abdullah highlighted that the Congress should prioritize Jammu, where the party holds the majority of seats, rather than focusing solely on Kashmir. He said, "I hope after Rahul is done campaigning in one or two seats in Kashmir, he focuses on Jammu. Ultimately, what the Congress does in Kashmir is not important. What the Congress does in Jammu is important."

The Congress, in alliance with the National Conference (NC), is contesting 32 seats while the NC is vying for 51 out of the 90 Assembly seats. Abdullah, who's running from Ganderbal and Budgam, despite facing competition from PDP's Bashir Ahmed Mir and Aga Muntazir Mehdi, expressed optimism for high voter turnout.

Commenting on the Indian Government's move to invite foreign diplomats to observe the elections, Abdullah questioned the necessity, adding that the high participation isn't attributable to the Government of India. He also criticized the PDP, predicting their struggle to win even in their stronghold, Bijbehara.

The second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections began with 25 lakh voters deciding the fate of 239 candidates across 26 constituencies. The final phase will be held on October 1, with vote counting on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)